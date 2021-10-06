Waheed bags gold at World Bodybuilding Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Abdul Waheed bagged gold medal in the 50+ category at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Tashkent.
Omar Shehzad had already won silver medal in the junior category.
Bodybuilders Shehzad, Mubeen and Waheed will also be competing later for medals.
Meanwhile, World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPSF)’s president Datuk Paul Chua feels that Pakistan is safe to host international events and that they are ready to give the hosting rights of Asian and South Asian events to Pakistan.
“Pakistan is a safe country to host sporting events,” he said. “Yes, they can host any kind of event and we will talk to give them hosting rights of Asian and South Asian events,” he said.
The president said Pakistan should ensure visas for the Indian team if they host any international event. “I am sure Pakistan will ensure visa issuance to team India if they host an international event,” he said.
SYDNEY: World number one Ash Barty will miss the maiden edition of the Billie Jean King Cup in Prague next month,...
MILAN: Italy and Spain will again face off in a semi-final on Wednesday when they take to the field at the San Siro...
MILAN: Serbia’s Dusan Vlahovic will not renew his contract with Fiorentina, the owner of the Serie A club Rocco...
KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange welcomed the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja with a gong ceremony held...
PARIS: The world footballers’ union FIFPro attacked the “lack of holistic vision” of the game’s institutions,...
KARACHI: The training camp of Pakistan juniors is likely to begin at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium in Karachi in the...