Waheed bags gold at World Bodybuilding Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Abdul Waheed bagged gold medal in the 50+ category at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Tashkent.

Omar Shehzad had already won silver medal in the junior category.

Bodybuilders Shehzad, Mubeen and Waheed will also be competing later for medals.

Meanwhile, World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation (WBPSF)’s president Datuk Paul Chua feels that Pakistan is safe to host international events and that they are ready to give the hosting rights of Asian and South Asian events to Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a safe country to host sporting events,” he said. “Yes, they can host any kind of event and we will talk to give them hosting rights of Asian and South Asian events,” he said.

The president said Pakistan should ensure visas for the Indian team if they host any international event. “I am sure Pakistan will ensure visa issuance to team India if they host an international event,” he said.