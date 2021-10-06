Reason to talk

At the UN General Assembly India referred to itself as a pluralistic democracy. Global human rights organisations like the UNHRC have condemned India’s gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The atrocious lynching of Muslims by cow-vigilantes, the discriminatory Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the 2020 Delhi riots against Muslims are no secret from the world. In fact, last year, Amnesty International ceased functioning in India after constant harassment by the BJP.
However, while most of what the Indian representative said was baseless and cliched, there is no denying that some of the allegations could have been avoided had our government officials been more careful before making statements about giving amnesty to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). India’s accusations that Pakistan glorifies terrorism were based on these statements.
Zahid Ali Zohri
Nagar
