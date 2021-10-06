Uplift schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved 10 development schemes of road sector at an estimated cost of Rs7.825b.

These schemes included dualisation of Lahore-Jaranwala-Faisalabad and Jhang-Bhakkar Road from Ayub Chowk to Ali Abad bypass, re-construction of roads from Phalia to Dinga at the cost of Rs776.944m, from Malakwal to Sat Sira Chowk, Mandi Bahauddin at the cost of Rs650m, construction of flyover at Rajjar Railway Crossing Sarai Alamgir, Gujrat at the cost of Rs999.379m, rehabilitation of road from Narowal to Zafarwal at the cost of Rs1.139 billion, from Kalowal Mor, Ahmadnagar to Sial Mor, Lalian, Chiniot at the cost of Rs450.950 million, widening of road from Hafizabad to Sukheke Mandi at the cost of Rs704.775m, from

Chowki Sukheke to Cheemi Mohallah, Jalalpur Bhattian at the cost of Rs982.691m.