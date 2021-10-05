Man died of electrocution in SITE area was drug addict: KE

KARACHI: The K-Electric (KE) said on Monday that the unidentified man who died of electrocution in the SITE area on Sunday, was a drug addict and he climbed up the electricity pole for stealing purposes.

Four people were electrocuted to death in separate accidents in parts of the city on Sunday. An unidentified young man died of electrocution in a street near Valika Chowrangi in the SITE area. Quoting witnesses, the police said the man was electrocuted to death from a pole in the street. The body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later shifted to a morgue for want of identification.

In a press statement, the power utility said its teams visited the location to gather details and evidence as soon as the incident was reported in Site area. “As per the initial report, the victim was a drug addict and he climbed up the electricity pole for stealing purposes. He then fell from the pole while trying to steal from the power infrastructure. As per the medical reports of the hospital, the victim died due to head injury because of falling from the height,” said the statement.

An elderly man identified as Aslam, 64, son of Mehmood Hussain, died of electrocution at a house in Nasiri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station. Police said the victim suffered electric shock from a pumping machine at his house. And, a 27-year-old man, Yasin, son of Ahmed Khan, died of electrocution in Lyari. Police said the youth worked at a lathe machine shop in the Chakiwara area and died after he received electric shock at the shop.