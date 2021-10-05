PMLN lawmaker slams Kaghan Development Authority working

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) parliamentary leader in the provincial assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, has said that he would take up the alleged excessive committed by the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) with locals at the assembly floor.

“The KDA was constituted for the uplift of the Kaghan valley to provide civic services to locals but it has miserably failed in delivering the required services,” he told a gathering in Naran on Monday.

The president of the hotelier’s body in Kaghan valley, Saith Matiullah, was also present on the occasion. The PMLN lawmaker said that KDA was forcibly stopping work on the commercial and domestic under-construction buildings.

“The KDA shouldn’t receive drawing fee from such owners who had constructed buildings when this civic agency even did not exist,” he suggested.Sardar Mohammad Yusuf said that the KDA, which came into existence through a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Act, should reduce taxes.

“If the KDA doesn’t meet the locals’ demands, I would take all these issues to the assembly floor,” he said.Saith Matiullah, speaking on the occasion, said the KDA should take masseurs to promote the tourism industry in the valley instead of challenging its existence.

“The tourism industry has been suffering because of the coronavirus effects. KDA should end its taxes,” he demanded. It would be pertinent to say that Bashir Khan Swati, an elder from Jarad area of the valley, had moved to Abbottabad Circuit Bench of the Peshawar High Court to seek scrapping of the KDA or waiver of all sort of taxes at least for 15 years.