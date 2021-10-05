Imran negotiating with terrorists: Sana

LAHORE: Imran Khan is negotiating with Taliban who ruthlessly martyred innocent children in the APS attack.This was stated by PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a media talk here on Monday. He said Sheikh Rasheed should have stood at the door of the Supreme Court today but he didn’t go there because now Imran Khan has recruited him as a peon. He said Imran Khan’s team comprised thieves of sugar, wheat and petrol and now they are also labeled as certified thieves in the Pandora Papers for having offshore companies.

Sanaullah said ‘Taliban Khan’ is negotiating with terrorists who martyred the children of APS. “Imran Khan is taking curses from the nation and now will also take curses from the mothers of martyrs,” he stated and maintained that such an unfortunate gang has been imposed on Pakistan that has become a nightmare for every citizen.

PMLN Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari said the real “Sicilian Mafia” and “fake Sadiq and Amin” have now been exposed. Imran Khan has proved to be the “Sultana dacoit” of Pakistan, she said, adding that the people of New Pakistan have nothing to do with pride and morality.

“We have been saying from the day one that Imran Niazi is the leader of thieves. Pandora Papers have confirmed our stance,” she said and demanded that Shaukat Tarin, Moonis Elahi, Faisal Vawda, Khusro Bakhtiar and Aleem Khan should resign from their designations immediately. “Imran Khan and his mafia will not be allowed to escape and all thieves will soon be in Adyala jail,” she claimed.

She said the formation of a committee to probe Nawaz Sharif’s fake vaccine registration is an eyewash by this government. She said the Punjab government has not been able to investigate 9,000 missing vaccines. “The NCOC has completely lost its credibility. The NCOC’s performance is limited to one tweet a day. No international body is willing to believe the NCOC’s statistics anymore,” she concluded.