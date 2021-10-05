Amin, Amir, Sabrina clinch medals at World Military Games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Aminullah, Amir Farooq, and Sabrina clinched medals at 53rd World Military Shotgun Shooting Championship in Lahore on Monday.

In the final of the trap event for men, Russia’s Major Aleksei Skorobogatov scored 34 points to claim the gold medal. Pakistan’s Aminullah scored 33 points for the silver medal and Amir Farooq scored 26 points to take the bronze medal.

In the final of the trap event for women, Russia’s Anastasia Krakhmaleva scored 37 points to take the gold medal. Pakistan’s Sabrina Bashir scored 27 points for silver medal and Sri Lanka’s Nadeesha Dewmini scored 20 points to clinch the bronze medal.