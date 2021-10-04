KP CM announces medical college in Buner district

DAGGAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday announced the setting up of a medical college, upgrading of the Totalai Hospital and multiple road projects for the Buner districts.

He made the announcement while addressing a public meeting during his visit to the district. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Communications and Works, Riaz Khan, and other elected representatives from Buner were present there as well.

The chief minister said he regarded Burner as his second home and said he would work for the development of Buner and would take all possible steps to bring the district on a par with other developed districts of the province. He hoped the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would come into power in the whole of the country, including Sindh and Balochistan after winning the next general election on the basis of its performance and public friendly policies.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who always thinks and works for the bright future of the upcoming generations instead of winning elections. He urges his team to work for the wellbeing of common men”, added

Mahmood Khan said in line with the vision of the prime minister, the KP government was taking steps for the welfare of the poor segments of society. He said the Sehat Card scheme and Kisan Card scheme were among those initiatives launched by the KP government for the welfare of common men.

Apart from that, the KP government is going to introduce a Food Card scheme to provide free ration to the poor and deserving people, he added. Mahmood Khan said the KP government had planned an Education Card scheme through which deserving and talented students would be provided with financial assistance for pursuing education.

He came down hard on the opposition’s political parties alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement and said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially Malakand region, had rejected it.

The chief minister blamed the wrong economic policies of past governments for the inflation in the country and added that the present government was making all efforts to control the price spiral.

Federal Minister Murad Saeed spotlighted the policies and initiatives of the PTI government and said the work on the construction of 10 dams had been initiated, Kamyab Jawan Programme worth Rs 100 billion launched while Kamyab Pakistan Programme would

be launched soon. The District President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Sarzameen Khan, and a candidate for National Assembly in the last general election, Kamran Khan, formally joined the PTI along with supporters.