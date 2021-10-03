Comedy king Umer Sharif dies in Germany

ISLAMABAD: Veteran actor, King of comedy and living legend Umer Sharif passed away in Germany on Saturday.

Umer Sharif, 66, died after developing serious health complications.

Family sources confirmed his death and said the well-known artist along with his wife was on his way to the United States for medical treatment.

Sharif was hospitalized in Berlin, where he breathed his last on Saturday.

Mohammad Umer, known professionally as Umer Shari was born on April 19, 1955. He was a Pakistani actor, comedian, director, producer and television personality.

He was regarded as one of the greatest comedians in the sub-continent.

In 1974, Umer started his career in Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14. He joined theater, using the stage name Umer Zarif but later renamed that to Umer Sharif.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989s ‘Bakra Qiston Pe’ and ‘Buddha Ghar Pe Ha’.

Sharif received national awards for Best Director and Best Actor in 1992 for Mr. 420. He received ten Nigar Awards.

He is the only actor to receive four Nigar Awards in a single year.

He received three Graduate Awards.

Sharif is also a recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz. The social media was flooded with condolences after the news of his death broke out.

On September 28, he boarded an air ambulance for treatment at a hospital in the US, but his condition deteriorated on the way and he was admitted to a hospital in Germany during a stopover.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief over the death Umer Sharif.

The president and the prime minister, in their separate condolence messages, prayed for the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

The president observed that late Sharif had earned distinction in the field of comedy and carved out a place for himself.

The prime minister observed that Umer Sharif was a talented personality who enjoyed a distinct place in acting and comedy.

His services in the relevant field would be remembered for long, he added.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry expressed deep grief over the death.

In a tweet, the minister said the actor, who always kept people of all ages smiling, had left for his eternal abode.

He said the nation paid the best tribute to its artist talent and proved that they loved art and artists.

He remarked that Umer Sharif's name would always be written in golden letters in the encyclopedia of fine arts of Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his grief over the death and said Umer Sharif was a great actor.

“The services of Umer Sharif would always be remembered in the world of comedy. The provincial government played its full role in protecting his life.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib expressed deep grief over the death of Omar Sharif.

In a tweet, he said Omar Sharif was a legendary actor who made Pakistan famous in the world of comedy.

He said the work and memories of the deceased would be remembered forever.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh announced 3-day mourning in memory of the legendary actor, said Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building.

Haleem appreciated efforts of the federal and provincial governments for treatment of the artist and said both the governments extended every possible assistance to the family of the deceased artist.

"The nation salutes Umer Sharif for his unmatched services in the field of art and pays a glowing tribute to the actor who become an identity of the country throughout the world," Haleem Adil Sheikh said.