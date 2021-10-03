Four FC men, one Levies sub-inspector martyred in N Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Five soldiers of security forces were martyred in a terror attack in Spinwarm area of North Waziristan.

According to ISPR on Saturday, the terrorists targeted security forces vehicle in Spinwam, North Waziristan. Resultantly four Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers and one Levies sub-inspector embraced Shahadat.

Those martyred include Havildar Zahid, resident of Charsadda, age 35 years, Havildar Ishaq 37, resident of Kurram, Lance Naik Wali 28 resident of Khyber, Lance Naik Abdul Majeed 28, resident of Kurram and Sub Inspector Javed 38, resident of Spinwam.

Clearance operation is in progress to eliminate any terrorist found in the area. Terror attack on a vehicle of security came at a time when Imran Khan in an interview with Turkish Television said that Pakistan is holding talks with factions of the Pakistani Taliban and would forgive members who lay down their weapons.

“We are in talks with some of them on a reconciliation process. We might not reach some sort of conclusion or settlement in the end, but we are talking," Imran Khan said.

A young officer of Pakistan Army posted at FC Tank was martyred during an Intelligence Based Operation on Thursday.