‘35,000 subsidised apartments to be constructed in Lahore’

LAHORE: Minister of State Shabbir Ali Qureshi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest on Friday.

The CM assured to fulfill the promise of providing a roof to the people and pointed out that 35000 subsidised apartments will be constructed in Lahore with a cost of Rs 180 billion. Construction of 4000 apartments was being started in the first phase, he added and maintained that business-friendly reforms in LDA have yielded positive results.

The amendments in LDA building and zoning regulations will encourage the construction of high-rise buildings to attract huge investments while creating job opportunities, he remarked. Meanwhile, the approval of buildings' maps is granted in 30 days while the government was following the policy of composite development in backward and remote areas like Kot Addu, concluded the CM.

State Minister Shabbir Qureshi appreciated the balanced development vision adding that this approach is visible in the province. Provincial Housing Minister Asad Khokhar was also present.