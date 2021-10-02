Seeking solace

This refers to the letter ‘In despair they go’ by Javed Akbar Samoon (September 30). The writer has rightly pointed out a critical issue: the rise in the rate of suicide by poverty stricken men and women. Unfortunately, the incumbent government has failed to provide relief to the people as it had promised to do. These problems eventually take a toll on people’s mental health.

The fact that most people cannot afford expensive medicines and therapy needed to treat these mental health issues aggravates the situation. The hapless situation ultimately forces people to attempt suicide. This is quite alarming, and the PTI-led government, instead of always locking horns with the opponents, should pay attention to this grave issue.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad