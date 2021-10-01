Fishermen fear loss of boats, infrastructure along coast

HYDERABAD: Strong winds in the wake of Cyclone Gulab have spread fear among communities living in close proximity to the shore at Keti Bunder, Kharo Chhan, Shah Bunder, Thatta, Sujawal and parts of Karachi.

Heavy rains together with strong winds whipped the wide coastal area in Sindh last night and continued intermittently, in its wake destroying shelters and several mud houses in villages, which forced people to seek refuge elsewhere.

Majeed Motani, a senior fisherman and boat captain said around 3,400 larger and small sized boats have been anchored at nine jetties of the largest coastal locality Ibrahim Hydri, Karachi because of rough weather. He said traditionally, the months of August and September were considered lucrative for catching fish, but with the threat of the cyclone, the fisher community was staying put.

Speaking of variations caused by climate change, Motani said that a number of workers had to stay home and face hardships. The current situation was again uncertain for the boat crews.

In Pakistan, fishing activities continue throughout the year, but peak season is traditionally post-monsoon. Shrimp however are not caught during June and July.

Sindh coastal area has been declared as prone to sea storms, including cyclones.

Living along the coast, he said the fisher community was far more aware of the dangers and rough seas, and took precautions as and when needed.

Native and Indigenous Fishermen Association (NIFA) President Asif Bhatti said, “Despite threats, we are not really prepared to face any unpleasant situation like a cyclone.”

He said normal rain does not affect the people residing on the islands of Karachi. “But in case of heavy rains, like the current forecast of 30-36 hours, infrastructure may get damaged, as well as the boats moored in the joint parking at jetties and harbour,” he added.

Bhatti said he had already asked the boat owners to return from the sea and anchor their vessels along jetties. He feared that the strong winds could cause severe damage to the boats, whereas the heavy rain could be followed by urban flooding, which to affects the coastal localities.

Gulab Shah, a community activist from Keti Bunder, Thatta district said they were in the dark about how many vessels were still out in the sea, but alerts were sent via mobile phones to advise the fishermen about safety. “We have also communicated to fishermen families residing in the scattered villages on islands to stay at home and not to venture out with their vessels in this situation,” he said, adding that the islanders could not be moved to a safer location due to a lack of mechanism. Presently, around 50,000 families live in the seven island villages and creeks near coastal towns like Keti Bunder and Kharo Chhan. “Traditionally, these families load their valuables and all members on a boat, and take refuge near the mangrove forests to avoid untoward incidents and loss,” Shah explained.