NAB Sukkur files reference against education dept officials

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday filed a reference against District Education Officer and 17 other officials of the Education Department, Naushehro Feroze, for appointing 95 people against teaching and non-teaching positions against rules and laws. +The NAB Sukkur had registered an FIR against 18 officers of the Education Department, Naushehro Feroze for making 95 fake appointments against rules and laws and by taking bribes. The NAB team investigated and concluded that from 2007 to 2014, District Education Officer Naushehro Feroze, Ramzan Sahatto and his staff appointed 95 fake employees from grade 2 to 15 on teaching and non-teaching positions in violation of rules and laws. The Bureau on Wednesday filed a reference in the Accountability Court, Sukkur, which adjourned the hearing.