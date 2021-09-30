President Alvi gives go-ahead to PFL

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has given a go-ahead to the start of the first Pakistan Football League (PFL) sponsored by the GSV International.

The officials from GSV called on the president at the Presidency Wednesday to brief him on the MoU they recently signed with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain.

The GSV officials briefed the president on the salient features of their venture.

“We would sponsor the entire project and even contemplate on establishing a stadium in Karachi,” the officials said.

A source privy to the meeting said that the GSV was given a go-ahead to start the venture and to honour their commitments.

There was a suggestion that once the government resettled issues following the implementation of sports policy, the football league should get under way.

However, the sponsors said that since the league was a private venture the changes would have no effect.