Punjab to be made risk-free, business-friendly province: CM

LAHORE:Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Wednesday and discussed various matters including signing of an MoU for bilateral trade's promotion at Dubai Expo.

The CM disclosed that zero NOC policy was being introduced in special economic zones while Punjab was being developed as a business-friendly and risk-free province. Similarly, a special desk is planned at CMO for the investors, he said. The CM appreciated that Saudi Arabia has always sided with Pakistan at every difficult moment while both countries are linked in the bonds of Islamic unity. We appreciate Saudi cooperation for the development of the country, he continued. The Saudi ambassador invited the CM U to visit Saudi Arabia. He accepted the invitation with thanks. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the business-friendly atmosphere and steps taken for improving the social sector.

prices: The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the commissioners and DCs to improve performance to overcome hoarding and control prices. The CM said this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Wednesday. The meeting held a detailed review of the price control mechanism and the participants were given a detailed briefing on the performance of line departments.

The meeting was told that Rs75 crore fine was imposed along with registration of more than 11 thousand FIRs across Punjab. It was decided to improve the facility of Kissan platform for direct sale of agri produce in markets. The proposal of sealing the shops, instead ofimposing fines on profiteers, was deliberated as well. The CM said the sale of daily use items including floor, sugar, etc. be ensured at fixed rates. Feasible measures should be taken instead of routine steps and officers should ensure to control price-hike as it is not a routine duty but virtue, he continued. The CM announced rewarding the first three best performing districts while least performers will be issued notices for failure in price control drive, he warned.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Para Olympics hero and Gold Medalist Haider Ali called on the CM at his office. The CM presented a cheque of Rs25 lakh to Haider Ali in discus throw in Tokyo Para Olympics. He said Haider Ali has won the hearts of the nation by securing gold medal in Tokyo Para Olympics and he is the real hero of Pakistan.

The CM expressed deep grief over the death of religious scholar Allama Muhammad Rafiq Asri Mohdas Jalalpuri. The CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for the departed soul.