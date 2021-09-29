PPP reaction over Maryam statement: PMLN sent Nawaz abroad under five-year pact with PTI

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Tuesday took strong exception to remarks of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz and said resignations were an excuse and the real purpose of the PMLN was to save Imran Khan's government by postponing the long march.

“The anti-establishment statement is merely an outburst of resentment; otherwise, they all are chip off the old block. They belong to a party that conspired to weaken the PPP in Punjab with the help of the establishment, and they still feel proud of their heinous role,” said PPP Parliamentarians Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri in a reaction over the Maryam Nawaz speech.

She said those who sent Nawaz Sharif out of the country by signing a five-year agreement with the PTI government should talk according to their level and stature. She said the provincial cowardly government of Usman Buzdar in Punjab had the only support of PMLN; otherwise, it would have collapsed in two days.

She alleged the PTI had also born from the same womb from which the PMLN was born. She questioned as to what kind of stance they had which becomes different in Lahore and London. “The PPP has stuck to its stance since its foundation, when the party [PMLN] was doing the politics of ‘Changa Manga’,” she added.