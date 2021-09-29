Two factories using toxic chemicals sealed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Tuesday sealed two factories on Phandu Road for using toxic chemicals in the production of confectionaries. The action was taken after the administration received information that toxic chemicals were being used in the production of confectionery at two separate factories on Pandu Road. The officials raided the factories early in the day and seized the chemicals. The factories were sealed and the owners arrested and cases were registered against them, said an official.
CARE International in Pakistan and Mastercard launched `Ignite' — the small business program — in support of...
Islamabad: The Asian Study Group will arrange a hiking trip on October 9 at the western ridge of the Shah Allah Ditta...
LAHORE: A female doctor in Lahore was killed on Tuesday after allegedly resisting a robbery in the city’s Defence A...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday that industrial development is one of the government's top...
KABUL: The Taliban said on Tuesday they will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party Tuesday took strong exception to remarks of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz...