Father, three sons commit suicide due to poverty in Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The bodies of a man and his three sons have been recovered from a well in district Tharparkar on Tuesday.

Reports said a local farmer, identified as Noval Ram, resident of Dobaro near Chachiro, district Tharparkar, along with his three sons Madan, Kuldeep and Sanjay, committed suicide by jumping into a well due to extreme poverty. The local residents and the police tried to rescue the victims but could not succeed. Later, the bodies of deceased were shifted to the Mithi Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Rani, the wife of Noval Ram, told the police that her husband went to bring drinking water, while doing work in a field. She said her husband had been trying to persuade her to commit mass suicide for the past five days due to extreme poverty being faced by the family.