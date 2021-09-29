NBP edge WAPDA to win third CNS hockey title

KARACHI: NBP defeated WAPDA 2-1 to win the 3rd CNS hockey championship at Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium here on Tuesday.

This was the third consecutive title for NBP in the CNS hockey championship.

The final was a thrilling and nail-biting encounter as both teams played attacking hockey. WAPDA took lead in the second quarter when their forwards attacked NBP’s, and got a penalty corner which was successfully converted by Rana Abdul Waheed.

WAPDA kept the pressure up during the second and third quarters and made a number of moves, but due to good defence and goalkeeping from NBP they failed to score.

NBP tried to make moves but due to proper checking they failed to equalise. One of NBP forwards missed a golden chance of scoring when he was alone at the top of the D, but missed a beautiful pass from the right winger.

The defending champions finally scored their first goal when forward Muhammad Dilbar received a wonderful pass from the center-line, and dodging two defenders hit a left flick on the right side of the goalkeeper.

The bankers continued their struggle for taking the lead and were successful when forward Waseem Aslam scored the second goal which proved decisive.

WAPDA tried to equalise but tight marking by the bankers did not allow them any opportunity.

Navy won the third place match, defeating Mari Petroleum 2-1.

The chief guest of the final was Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan. He gave the winners’ trophy to NBP’s skipper Abu Bakar Mehmood, the runners-up trophy to WAPDA’s captain Aleem Bilal, and third position trophy to Navy’s cpatian Khalid Ali.

NBP received Rs1.7 million, WAPDA got Rs1.3 million, and Navy Rs1 million.

NBP’s forward Muhammad Dilbar was declared the best player of the tournament and was awarded an 80 yards plot.