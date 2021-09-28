LAHORE: PMLN leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that if the country will get rule of law and implementation of the Constitution through reconciliation then there is no need to fight.

Nawaz Sharif said, “Our only demand was implementation of the Constitution and rule of law in true spirit. If this is done through reconciliation, we have no problem,” he maintained. He said this while addressing the organisational meeting of Sahiwal Division held here on Monday. Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Azma Bukhari and many other party leaders were present on the occasion.

PMLN Punjab General Secretary Owais Leghari briefed the participants about the party’s organisational activities at Sahiwal Division and told the meeting that PMLN had completed the organisations in the provincial constituencies of Punjab and complete record will be available on the party’s website.

Addressing the party meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that he was organising the party for the upcoming elections. He said PMLN has taken millions of votes in every election but still lacks over some organisational issues, which should have been resolved before the upcoming elections.

He directed the party leadership to bring forward good, hardworking and loyal people to the positions. “Look at those who are destroying Nawaz Sharif’s politics. Nawaz Sharif’s politics is present in front of him,” he said, adding Imran Khan tried to end his politics many times.

“If I had not been evicted, the journey of development in Pakistan would have continued. Now even the fleet of cricket has been drowned. The New Zealand team has gone back. Bills are falling like bombs on the poor. We have served not only in the economic field but also in the defense field. We have signed G-7 agreements in China and today Pakistan is building this ship. We have strengthened the economy as well as the national defence. This is my country, we have served it and we are proud of it,” he maintained.

The former prime minister said that the country was thrown into the abyss of poverty again and again and those who spoke truth were fired. Imran Khan promised to give crores of jobs but made people unemployed and homeless, he said, adding Imran Khan used to give lectures on corruption on containers but today corrupt people were sitting around him.

He said that corrupt people were also sitting in CPEC project, which has delayed this important project. He said Pakistan was not given a seat in the Security Council nor can Pakistan submit a resolution. He said in Pakistan elected prime ministers were disrespected so much that any conscious person will think many times about becoming the prime minister. “Let this country live, public representatives are sweating blood from morning to evening and you throw them out in a minute,” he maintained.

PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, while addressing the party meeting, said PMLN has set a record of service in its every tenure and the nation trusted us. He said if elections were held free and fair then Nawaz Sharif still be the most popular and trusted leader of Pakistan. The PMLN achieved the target of 5.8 GDP with the better policies of Ishaq Dar but the people were punished for voting PMLN, he said, adding today people were not being able to pay for medicines, house expenses and children’s school fees.

Addressing the party meeting, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said that although bad tactics were used in the election of the Cantonment Board but thanks to Almighty Allah that we got a big victory.

She said, “We are defeated in the AJK election on TV as the ruling party got 600,000 votes and we got 500,000 votes.”The league’s vice-president said, “There may be differences in the party but Hamza and I are on the same page. Heartfelt prayers for Hamza, a very good man but our thoughts, opinions and methods may be different but we all agree on this fact and agree that only Nawaz Sharif is the head of our house and party,” she maintained and appreciated the services of Hamza.

Maryam Nawaz said that the past, present and future of Pakistan is the PMLN, if not the PMLN then what other party is there, she questioned. “Despite his being on the same page, his only promise was fulfilled that he has made the nation cry,” she said.

Maryam predicted that the downfall of the government was near. She said the government ministers were attacking the Election Commission because they were afraid that it would open their faults. Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, while addressing the party meeting, said that today he saw many faces who were associated with Tehreek-e-Nijat.