Slow internet hinders filing of tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s system is facing glitches owing to which the taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing their income tax returns by September 30.
Different return filers had complained that they were facing difficulties in filing their returns. Owing to Arbeen processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the internet services got slowed down in different parts of the country hindering the uploading of returns and tax challans.
When the FBR’s spokesman was contacted Monday night, he said when majority of people try to file their returns in the last few days then the IT system will definitely face glitches so there was need to educate people to file their returns in first 86 days and there was no need to wait for the last three to four days for filing returns. He said the FBR’s IT system was working properly but internet services were slow in different parts of the country so taxpayers must use speedy internet to file their returns. Meanwhile, Shaukat Tarin released his video message and asked the taxpayers to file their returns and contribute to national kitty in accordance with their annual income.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah...
WASHINGTON: US authorities on Monday warned Americans not to buy prescription pills online because they increasingly...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the PPP will oppose the extension...
WASHINGTON:The US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, will travel next month to Pakistan and India, the State...
LAHORE: The Punjab Union of Journalists and the Association of Progressive Writers in collaboration with the Pakistan...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has condemned the release of video of PMLN...