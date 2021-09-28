Slow internet hinders filing of tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The FBR’s system is facing glitches owing to which the taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing their income tax returns by September 30.

Different return filers had complained that they were facing difficulties in filing their returns. Owing to Arbeen processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the internet services got slowed down in different parts of the country hindering the uploading of returns and tax challans.

When the FBR’s spokesman was contacted Monday night, he said when majority of people try to file their returns in the last few days then the IT system will definitely face glitches so there was need to educate people to file their returns in first 86 days and there was no need to wait for the last three to four days for filing returns. He said the FBR’s IT system was working properly but internet services were slow in different parts of the country so taxpayers must use speedy internet to file their returns. Meanwhile, Shaukat Tarin released his video message and asked the taxpayers to file their returns and contribute to national kitty in accordance with their annual income.