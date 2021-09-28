 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Czechs to replace Soviet-era air defence with Israeli gear

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

PRAGUE: The Czech government said on Monday it would buy four Spyder short-range air defence system batteries from Israel by 2026 to replace obsolete Soviet-made weapons. The purchase comes as the country seeks to upgrade its military equipment -- and further boost ties with Israel, already a close Czech ally.

More From World

More From Latest