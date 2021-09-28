 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Amnesty says Egypt tycoon jailed in abuse of terror laws

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

BEIRUT: Amnesty International on Monday accused Egypt of detaining a leading businessman to "blackmail" him, in what it termed an abuse of anti-terrorism laws. It cited growing health concerns for Safwan Thabet, the 75-year-old founder and former CEO of household dairy brand Juhayna. The conditions of his 10-month solitary confinement and that of his 40-year-old son Seif, arrested in February, amounted to "torture", the London-based group said.

