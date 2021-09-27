FBR chairman assures smooth Customs clearance

LANDIKOTAL: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has visited the Torkham border and reviewed the system of clearance being provided by the Pakistan Customs.

He was received by the Chief Collector Peshawar, Ahmed Raza Khan, a member, Customs (Operations), Syed Tariq Huda, and a member of Customs (Policy) Saeed Jadoon.

The FBR chairman was given a presentation at the Zero point about the mechanism of clearance at the Torkham border by the officers of Pakistan Customs.

Ahmed Reza Khan hoped the FBR chairman would bridge the gap between the trade community of Torkham and FBR which would be a good omen for the trade facilitation.

The FBR chairman said the Sales Tax on fruits import from Afghanistan had been abolished to help the traders and border authorities to clear all trucks of fresh fruits stranded on the Afghan side of the border.