Two killed in Chitral road accident

CHITRAL: Two persons were killed when a vehicle plunged into a ravine in Greenlasht area in Chitral district on Sunday.
Local residents said that a vehicle was on its way to Loon area in Upper Chitral from Lower Chitral.
They said the vehicle skidded off the road due to over speeding and fell into a deep gorge in the Greenlasht area.
As a result, two persons identified as Salim Khan and Farhadullah, residents of Loon, were killed in the road mishap. The Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and shifted them to the hospital.
