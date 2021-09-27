Balochistan cruise as Southern Punjab’s middle-order fails again

RAWALPINDI: The middle-order trio selected to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup failed yet again as Balochistan posted a thumping seven-wicket win over hapless Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup match here at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Sohaib Maqsood (24), Azam Khan (1) and Khushdil Shah (6), who were selected ahead of other aspirants for the T20 World Cup, failed to rise to the occasion as Southern Punjab were bowled out for 101 in the 18th over.

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (58 not out) then struck one six and five fours in his 55-ball unbeaten knock to take Balochistan home with two overs to spare.

Azam (35 runs in three innings), Sohaib (42 runs in three innings) and Khushdil (51 in three innings) have failed to impress so far in the National T20 Cup, leaving Southern Punjab with three losses from three outings.

Bangalzai added 57 runs for the second wicket with wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan, who contributed 28 off 29 balls.

Naseem Shah, Khushdil and Hassan Khan took one wicket apiece for Southern Punjab.

Earlier, Balochistan skipper Imamul Haq asked Southern Punjab to bat first after winning the toss. Southern Punjab lost opener Zain Abbas (0) to Khurram Shahzad in the opening over.

Captain Sohaib and Zeeshan Ashraf added 45 runs for the second-wicket. Sohaib, who top-scored for his side with 24, fell to Amad Butt. Zeeshan fell to Yasir Shah soon after for 18.

Southern Punjab kept losing wickets at regular intervals as Balochistan bowlers and fielders took charge of the match. Bismillah took two outstanding catches behind the stumps.

Khushdil (6), Azam (1) and Hassan (19) let their teammates down. The side folded for the lowest score of the ongoing National T20 Cup with 13 balls of their 20 overs left unused.

Amad (player of the match) took 3-11 while Yasir grabbed 3-19. Umaid claimed two wickets for 14 runs. Kashif Bhatti and Khurram took one wicket apiece for Balochistan.

Earlier, Saturday evening Sindh won a low-scoring thriller against Northern by four wickets to record their second successive victory.

Sindh batters were forced to work hard for the 137-run target that Northern had set them. Captain Sarfraz Ahmed added 45 runs for the sixth wicket with Anwar Ali, who for the second consecutive day played the finisher’s act for Sindh.

Sarfraz remained undefeated on 42 off 41 balls. The right-hander hit the winning boundary off Haris Rauf. Anwar hit 31 off 23 balls before falling to Haris with the scores level.

Sharjeel Khan provided Sindh a flying start with a typically aggressive 43 off 25 balls. The left-hander was dismissed by Imad Wasim who took 2-22 runs in his four overs.

Shan Masood (4), Khurram Manzoor (1) and Saud Shakeel (8) fell in quick succession as Sindh stumbled to 36-3 from 26 for no loss.

Batting first, Northern had been bowled out for 136 runs with three balls to spare. From the start of the innings, Northern were put under pressure by Sindh’s accurate and penetrative bowling. Umar Amin (18) fell to pacer Mohammad Hasnain, who then took an outstanding backwards running catch to send Zeeshan Malik packing.

Haider Ali (8), Shadab Khan (7) and Asif Ali (10) failed to get going as the Northern middle-order crumbled. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz who was sent to bat at number four top-scored with 30 off 34 balls.

Shahnawaz Dahani produced another stellar T20 performance by taking three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood took two for 25, while Hasnain grabbed two for 40.