Police enhance security at churches

Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas enhanced security here on Sunday at churches.
According to a police spokesman, Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs, and SHOs on Sunday checked security at churches in their respective areas and briefed the police personnel deployed there.
He informed that Rawalpindi District police made tight arrangements to ensure the security of the Christian community at churches. The cops were also directed to ensure the implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedures for the protection of the citizens. Police Officers said that all possible precautionary measures should be adopted to contain
the spread of the coronavirus.
