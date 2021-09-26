WHO Country Head inspects corona vaccination centre at Pindi Railway Station

Rawalpindi: World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Head, Dr Palitha Mahipala and his team on Saturday visited Rawalpindi Railway Station and inspected arrangements finalized to facilitate passengers at corona vaccination centre.
WHO team members inspected the vaccination centre and distributed face masks, sanitizers and corona awareness pamphlets among the passengers of Awam Express, Sir Syed Express and other trains.
On the occasion, Divisional Superintendent, Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division Inam Ullah and officers of Rawalpindi Railway Division were present.
Divisional Commercial Officer, DCO, Railways Rawalpindi Division, Usman Anwar told APP that the corona vaccination centre was set up at Rawalpindi Railway Station to get vaccinated the passengers, who were not administered any dose earlier.
He informed that the WHO Country Head visited the Railway Station to inspect arrangements made here to facilitate the passengers.
