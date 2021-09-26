US condemns reported Taliban justice

KABUL: The US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US strongly condemns the reported reinstatement of amputations and executions in Afghanistan.
Price said the step is a clear violation of human rights. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban who is now in charge of prisons, told AP the Taliban will restore amputation and executions as punishment in Afghanistan. During its first time in power, the Taliban carried out punishments including executions and amputations.
