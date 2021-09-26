Dacoit gang busted, looted items recovered

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police have busted a dacoit gang and arrested its four members including ring leader besides recovering cash Rs200,000 and 1,500 Emirati Dirham.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police team under the supervision of SHO arrested four dacoits namely Sheheryar Shafquat alias Sheri, ring leader and Atif Mehmood, Ahsan Imtiaz and Usama Waheed who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and other crimes.

Police recovered cash Rs200,000 and 1,500 Emarati Dirham, wireless set and police uniforms.

Meanwhile, police in their crackdown on illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered over two kg ‘charras’, 10 litres liquor, five 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that Pirwadhai police held Tayyab Khan for having 1,300 grams ‘charras’ while Rawat Police rounded up Rehman with 820 grams ‘charras’.