Balochistan delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE : Ombudsperson Balochistan Sabira Islam accompanied by delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines here on Saturday. The COO PSCA M Kamran Khan briefed about women's safety application, women empowerment and protection, workforce participation. He also substantiated to Pakistan the promising fact of women participation being up to 25% of the authority’s total workforce.

The representatives lauded PSCA’s initiatives of providing easily accessible security on the palm of women by PSCA’s comprehensively featured android app and IOS namely the Punjab police Women Safety application. Expressing her views on the occasion, said that the Ombudsperson Balochistan will run an awareness campaign on Women Safety. On this occasion, COO M Kamran Khan briefed the delegation that the app is loaded with features such as secured route mapping, location sharing, one-touch SOS call for immediate security provision and deployment. He added more, it’s not possible to educate women about the app without the support of stakeholders. The number of people installing the app is growing rapidly. The delegation was also briefed about various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The visit was concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield from PSCA.