Govt blaming Nawaz for its incompetence: PML-N

PMLN spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that Imran Khan and his fellows were pitiable people. Talking to the media on Saturday, she PML-N was still powerful today. She said that the government was putting blames of its incompetence on Nawaz Sharif. She said corona vaccine was stolen but the government didn’t take action. “Biden didn’t call Imran Khan for which Nawaz Sharif is responsible. If prices of edibles, petrol and electricity go up, Nawaz Sharif is responsible,” she said sarcastically. Azma Bukhari said that no one in the world was ready to recognise Imran Khan as the elected prime minister of Pakistan. She concluded that this government was facing humiliation in the world due to its fake statistics.