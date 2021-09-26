PML-N condemns massacre of Muslims in Assam

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly secretariat here on Saturday condemning the massacre of Muslims in the Indian state of Assam.

In the resolution, Hina strongly condemned the killing of unarmed Muslims by Indian Army in Assam.

She said Indian Army and Indian media representatives together martyred Muslims. “The people of Pakistan are deeply saddened over the massacring unarmed Muslims,” she said in the resolution and added that now Muslims in India were totally insecure. Hina Butt demanded the government to immediately take up the issue in the United Nations and the Security Council to reveal the true face of liberal India. She also said that the United Nations should be told to ensure the safety of Muslims in India.