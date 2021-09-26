Security guard kills suspected robber, injures another

A suspected robber was killed and another was wounded in Sohrab Goth on Saturday.

According to police, four suspects on two motorcycles were looting a chicken commission agent when a security guard standing nearby opened fire on the robbers, killing one of four on the spot and injuring one other. Two of their companions managed to flee from the scene.

The casualties were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the injured was identified as 25-year-old Javed, son of Abdul Kaleem, while the deceased robber was yet to be identified. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.