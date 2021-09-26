CTD discloses arrest of former Sachal SHO, accuses him of being paid killer

Considered one of the most influential and controversial cops of the Karachi police, former station house officer (SHO) Haroon Korai, who was whisked away under mysterious circumstances a few days ago, has been termed a ‘paid killer’ as the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police disclosed his arrest on Saturday.

Korai, who was recently suspended from the post of the Sachal SHO, has been by the CTD of carrying out abduction-cum-targeted killing of a custom intelligence’s informant at the behest of the ‘Chhalia Mafia’ (betel nut mafia). The arrested officer has also several inquiries pending against him. He resided within the limits of the Sacchal police station in Saadi Town.

Korai went missing on Tuesday night and was believed to have been kidnapped. He was whisked away from the jurisdiction of the same police station, which was considered his stronghold as he was frequently posted there reportedly due to his influence.

His son had claimed that men in civvies with covered faces arrived on a few vehicles, including three police mobiles, and took his father and his driver Akhtar away with them.

Disclosing the arrest of the former SHO, the CTD on Saturday accused him of the ‘paid targeted killing’ of an informant of the Pakistan Customs Intelligence at the behest of the betel nut mafia.

According to the CTD, Korai and his comrades abducted and killed a person, Fazalur Rehman. The man was kidnapped on July 17 in Surjani Town and hours after his kidnapping, his body was found on the same night within the Steel Town police’s limits.

A CTD team led by its in-charge Raja Umar Khattab initiated the investigation and found SHO Korai and his accomplices involved in the abduction-cum-murder of Rehman. “CCTV footage indicated that [Rehman was abducted in] a raid, and one black Vigo and a police mobile were used in it,” CTD DIG Umar Shahid Hamid told The News as he shared details of the CTD investigation into Rehman’s murder.

“Fazal had been an informant, who had assisted the Customs Intelligence in the seizure of betel nuts worth Rs70 million in May this year,” DIG Hamid maintained, adding that the seized contraband allegedly belonged to a person, Imran Masood, and his associate Waheed Kakar.

The DIG claimed that another member of the betel nut mafia, who called himself Major Usman Shah, had contacted SHO Korai during his posting as the PIB Colony SHO, and used him to kidnap and kill the informer.

On September 23, the CTD arrested four suspects involved in the murder, including Kakar, Korai, a woman named Fouzia, who was present when the crime took place, and Korai’s gunman Akhtar.

An official sub-machinegun that was used in the murder of Rehman was also seized, DIG Hamid said, adding that CTD teams were looking for the other suspects, including Shah.

The officer explained that the arrested suspects were in the CTD’s remand and investigations were under way.