Morocco gets Turkish armed drones

RABAT: Morocco took delivery earlier this month of Turkish combat drones, the Far-Maroc unofficial website dedicated to military news reported.
The report, also carried by several local media outlets, comes as tensions have spiked between Morocco and neighbouring Algeria in recent weeks.
The two countries are mainly at odds over the disputed Western Sahara territory, and Algeria severed ties with Morocco in August claiming "provocations and hostile" action by its neighbour.
Relations took another blow this week when Algeria on Wednesday said it has closed off its airspace to all Moroccan civilian and military traffic.
Paris: A former Greenpeace campaigner who aims to unite the fractured French left will from Saturday do battle with a...
TEHRAN: Iran paid tribute on Saturday to a teenager who died of severe burns after having rescued two women neighbours...
SEOUL: The influential sister of North Korea’s leader said in a statement on Saturday that an inter-Korean summit...
MOSCOW: About 400 demonstrators gathered in central Moscow to protest alleged tampering in the national parliament...
MOGADISHU: A car bomb exploded at a checkpoint near Somalia’s presidential palace on Saturday, killing eight people,...
REYKJAVIK: Icelanders voted on Saturday in an election that could see its unprecedented left-right coalition lose its...