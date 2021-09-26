Russia calls on US to ‘be more active’ to revive Iran nuclear deal

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Saturday on the United States to take a more active approach to help resume stalled talks aimed to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

"It seems evident they should be more active" in "resolving all issues related" to the accord, Lavrov told reporters at the United Nations in New York.

Lavrov added that he hoped negotiations in Vienna among Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany would resume "as soon as possible."Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that when his government says it will return soon to talks on resuming compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, it means when Tehran has completed its review of the nuclear file. On Friday, Amirabdollahian told reporters in New York that Iran would return to talks very soon, but gave no specific date.

In remarks broadcast on state TV channel IRINN on Saturday, Amirabdollahian said, People keep asking how soon is soon. Does it mean days, weeks or months? The difference between Iranian and Western soon is a lot. To us,soon means really in the first opportune time - when our reviews (of the nuclear file) have been completed. What is important is our determination to return to the talks, but those that are serious and guarantee the Iranian nations rights and interests, Amirabdollahian said.