Human no more

The departure of the US forces from Afghanistan has had grave repercussions. Everyone is terrified of the Taliban forces. In this situation, the future of women seems bleak as the Taliban neglect their fundamental rights of liberty, freedom of marriage, higher education, and employment. In an article published in a foreign newspaper, a young Kabul resident described a chaotic scene on the first day of the Taliban rule. Everything women have built in the last 20 years, they have lost overnight.

The Taliban rule will not allow women to lead normal lives as there is a significant disparity between the commitments the Taliban make and the fulfilment of these commitments. It is high time the Taliban realised the significance of women and the need of their contribution in various fields for uplifting of the war-torn country.

Mehak Jamali

Hyderabad