Hope for education

This refers to the news report ‘Centre attempting to impose its curriculum on provinces. The views of the chief minister of Sindh are debatable. Ever since the PPP has come to power, not much seems to have changed in the education sector. Copy culture is rampant; schools face a constant shortage of electricity; and infrastructure is deplorable. Things are so bad that many schools have closed down. The chief minister has said that learning in the mother tongue is an effective tool. What about people who continue to struggle to understand English during higher secondary education immediately after completing they matriculation in Sindhi or Urdu?

The Single National Curriculum (SNC) will bring equality in education and might unify exams like the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) and the Undergraduate Studies Admission Test (USAT). Having different syllabus and patterns has created a lot of trouble for students. They often end up reading books of all provinces to study. The SNC might just make things easier for students who cannot go to expensive private schools.

Pehlaj Kumar

Karoondi