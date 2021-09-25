Baby boy ‘murdered’ by step grandmother

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 16-day baby boy was allegedly murdered by his step grandmother at Chak 313/GB on Thursday night. Amina Zaid told Chuttiana police that after giving birth to his son Ibrahim in her husband’s house two weeks ago, she came to see her father at Chak 313/GB on Thursday. She said that when she awoke, her son was missing from her bed. Later, the baby’s body was found from a underground water tank. She alleged her stepmother Azra Bibi might had thrown her son into six-feet deep water tank.