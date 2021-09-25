Civil-military leadership meets at ISI HQ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan along with key federal ministers, and chief ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Friday.

The prime minister appreciated the diligent efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present, a press release issued by the PM Media Office said.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, Director General ISI, welcomed the dignitaries. A comprehensive briefing was given to the national and military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in an interview with foreign media, Imran Khan said that the Taliban can be potential partners in peace for both the United States and Pakistan, as he termed American President Joe Biden's hard line against the group as "unnecessary".

Imran Khan said Pakistan is a "willing companion" of the US in counterterrorism and other endeavours. The premier noted that cooperation between regional powers and the United States is crucial in avoiding a catastrophe, as the dynamics had evolved quickly after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August.

Talking about the Taliban assuming complete power for the first time in 40 years, he said this might lead to a stable security situation in the country. The premier hoped the Taliban government would open up possibilities for trade and development projects. Imran Khan, however, noted that despite hope, past governments had left the war-torn country in shambles. The premier also stressed the need to neutralise terrorist groups in Afghanistan, especially the TTP.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan and the US would need to work together to counter terrorism in Afghanistan. He also stressed addressing humanitarian crisis and economic issues of the country.

"I believe that the US can work with a new government in Afghanistan to promote common interests and regional stability," the prime minister said. Imran Khan said Afghans will accept China's economic support if Beijing offers. He said the group had also welcomed the prospects the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offers and establishment of close relations with Beijing.

On recognising the Taliban government, the prime minister said Pakistan aims to reach a decision in this regard after consultations with neighbouring countries. The premier noted that the group had formed an interim government, but once they establish control across the country, "it would legally qualify for recognition".

The prime minister said Islamabad was extremely concerned about the threat of terrorism from Afghanistan — particularly from the TTP. "There is indeed a plethora of terrorist groups which, taking advantage of the conflict in Afghanistan, located themselves in that country," the prime minister said.

"Pakistan desires to promote a comprehensive, not selective, approach to neutralising terrorists' threats from Afghanistan. We will cooperate with the international community, including the US, in this effort," he said.

Speaking about America's interest in the region, he said Pakistan understood that Washington's military support to India is designed to contain China, including through the so-called Quad.

"Pakistan has its own views on the credibility of this strategy," he said, adding: "In our view, India will never confront China, especially not to serve US strategic objectives."