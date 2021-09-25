Factory making polythene bags sealed

PESHAWAR: The district administration on Friday sealed a polythene bags manufacturing factory in Hayatabad Industrial Estate and arrested the manager.

The officials raided a factory at the industrial estate and seized 6200 kilograms of polythene bags.

The officials said the manager was arrested, adding that legal action would be initiated against him.

The officials said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had banned the polythene bags and the district administration would ensure the implementation of the provincial government orders.

The administration asked the traders to stop the sale and purchase of the polythene bags and directed the administrative staff to take action against anyone involved in the business of the polythene bags.