Whatmore resumes work with Baroda

DELHI: Seasoned coach Dav Whatmore has resumed work with Baroda. He had been hired as director of cricket last year but couldn’t join them because of visa-related issues.

His original contract with Baroda was for two years. He will now be with Baroda till the end of the upcoming 2021-22 season.

His work as the chief of the Baroda support staff was with the senior team, but also to lay down a structure at the under-19 and under-23 levels to create a feeder system, along with the local coaches.

He has started meetings with the coaching staff, visited the stadium and practice facilities, and will be putting plans in place for the upcoming season soon, Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi said.

The BCCI has announced a full calendar for the 2021-22 domestic season with the senior men’s fixtures starting with the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, from October 20 to November 12.