Gold sheds Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market fell by Rs200 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs113,300 per tola.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $19 to $1,753 per ounce.
Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27.
Local jewellers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.
