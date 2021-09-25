10 PTI officials resign: Party woman wing central president denies report

LAHORE:Around 10 office-bearers of PTI Woman Wing tendered resignations allegedly over the attitude of the top office-bearers of the wing.
According to sources, some of the office-bearers who resigned accused Lahore South PTI Women Wing President Nazia Ali Gilani of dictating her own terms and running the party affairs with her own choice which created frustration among them and other workers. Sources said Nazia Gillani reportedly refused to receive the resignations of those who who decided to resign. Those who tendered resignations are: Ms Asifa Tayyab Mir, Lahore South general secretary, Ms Misbah Adnan, Lahore south additional deputy general secretary, Ms Farzana Zaheer, Lahore Cantt vice-president, Ms Aysha Shahzad, Gulberg deputy general secretary, Ms Lubna Malik, Lahore Cantt general secretary, Ms Naureen Gull, Walton Cantt vice-president, Ms Samira Hashmi, secretary finance, Lahore, Ms Shazia Hashmi, Gulberg Town vice-president, Ms Sadia Burki Khan, Lahore Cantt deputy general secretary and Ms Kalsoom Fatima, Lahore Cantt additional general secretary.
However, PTI Women Wing Pakistan Central President Dr Nausheen Hamid, MNA and parliamentary secretary for health, denied that any PTI women wing office-bearer has resigned. Lahore South PTI Women Wing President Nazia Ali Gillani refused to comment on the resignations.
