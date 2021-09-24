Four Covid-19 deaths, 215 cases in twin cities

Rawalpindi: The situation regarding the spread of coronavirus cannot be termed as under control at the moment in this region of the country as in the last 24 hours, another four patients suffering from COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness while 215 new patients have been tested positive from the region.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 2072 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 139,816 patients have so far been tested positive from the region. It is alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi is still over five per cent. In the last 24 hours, it has been recorded as 5.57 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that a total of 1,165 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 907 lives from the federal capital.

Another two patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 68 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking the tally to 35,197. A total of 33,212 patients belonging to the district have achieved a cure.

The number of active cases from the district was 820 on Thursday of which 76 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 744. Meanwhile, the virus claimed two more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while confirmation of 147 new cases from ICT took the tally to 104,619. To date, a total of 101,199 patients from the federal capital have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT was recorded as 2,513 on Thursday.