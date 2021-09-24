JUI-F won’t sit with govt on any issue: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman made a telephonic contact with the senior PMLN leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on issue of electoral reforms.
Fazlur Rehman asked the PMLN leader to take JUIF and other parties of PDM alliance on board on its contacts with government on matters relating to electoral reforms. He also made it clear that his party would not sit with the PTI government on any issue.
It may be pointed out here that in a recent meeting of NA Speaker Asad Qaisar with parliamentarians from government and opposition members, it was decided to constitute a joint parliamentary committee to discuss issues regarding electoral reforms. In this regard motions would be moved separately in two houses of the Parliament.
