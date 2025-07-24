Amazon signs deal with AI company 'Bee' for wearable products

Amazon sign deal with AI company Bee for wearable products

Amazon signed a deal with Bee AI that integrated artificial intelligence with wearable products.

The start-up makes artificial intelligence-powered devices that can record conversations, transcribe, generate summaries and prepare to-do lists for its users.

Their signature product is a $49.99 wristband which is equipped with AI and microphones.

Bee AI-powered wearable products

The CEO of the Bee, Maria de Lourdes Zollo, confirmed the news in a LinkedIn post: “When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you.”

She penned, “What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a home at Amazon.”

Amazon’s deal with AI start-up signifies its expansion into the untapped resources of the AI-powered wearable market.

The company has been integrating AI into its various products and services. Amazon overhauled Alexa voice assistant with the technology to make it better, personal and more useful.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed yet. However, it raised concerns about personal privacy breach due to the listening nature of the devices.

Amazon confirmed the user control over device and stated that it cares deeply about customers privacy and data security.

Maria, the CEO of a San Francisco-based company, expressed her excitement and said that they were bringing “truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers” with the help of Amazon.

Which AI company is funded by Amazon?

The most prominent AI company funded by Amazon is Anthropic.