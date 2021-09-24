Over 67,000 vehicles fined for having fancy number plates, tinted glasses

Islamabad: Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued more than 67,000 fine tickets to the motorists using unauthorised number plates and tinted glasses during ongoing year.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, special campaign is underway to check use of fancy number plates and tinted glasses on vehicles. Special squads have been constituted to check major violation on various roads of the city and take action against the violators.

During the ongoing year, more than 32,000 motorists having fancy number plates and 35,000 with tinted glasses were issued fine tickets worth Rs23.9 million. The IGP said that that campaign was underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank.

He said that ITP was utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. Islamabad police chief has appreciated the performance of ITP and said that traffic policemen have to perform duties in tough weather and they deserve appreciation for dedication towards their responsibilities.